DOOR MOUSE Movie

Avan Jogia's DOOR MOUSE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this gritty super-stylish thriller, Mouse (Hayley Law), is an irreverent dancer at a dead-end burlesque club run by Mama (Famke Janssen), a tough, shady club owner.

When Mouse's only friends and fellow club dancers go missing under mysterious circumstances, nobody at the club seems too concerned about them, and the police couldn't care less.

Mouse and her constant sidekick Ugly (Keith Powers) quickly realize that it is up to them to dig up all the dirt and start the hunt for the culprits.

Desperate for answers and with time running out, Mouse chooses a very risky play that plunges her further down the rabbit hole and into a sordid underworld, leaving her out in the open.

What she discovers is that corruption runs deep, monsters are real, and that sometimes, justice is meant to be taken into your own hands.

Directed by Avan Jogia starring Hayley Law, Keith Powers, Donal Logue, Famke Janssen, Landon Liboiron, Elizabeth Saunders, Avan Jogia release date January 13, 2023 (in theaters and on VOD)