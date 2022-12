ASG Dan Wesson Pellet and Gletcher TT and P08 Update Preview Video

Yes!

Some new guns for you, and that's always a good thing for everyone, especially me since I get to play with them!

I have been waiting a while to get my hands on some of the .177 caliber pellet shooting versions of the Dan Wesson Revolvers.

I was actually introduced to them nearly a year ago at the last SHOT Show back in January of 2014!

That's a long wait for sure...