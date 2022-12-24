Tom MacDonald is a Terminator!

I know this isn’t the best way to let you all now, but it’s an effective way I think and what I mean is to everyone who is on the cancel Tom McDonald trip.

I have done the hard work and taking care of that, and also brought evidence to the world to prove his lyrical.

Genius is because he is a Lyrical terminator!

That’s right this model puts the T 1000 to shame!

It is highly advanced, and has many improvements on the original model, but I was able to see through and infiltrate and accomplish the mission.

You all wanted.

I have canceled Tom McDonald and revealed his true existence to the world!

You’re a fucking welcome now cancel yourselves and go learn some arts and crafts or help someone for Christ sa￼ke!