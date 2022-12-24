SHOT Show Vegas 2015 - Replica Airguns

I again had the opportunity to attend this years SHOT Show in Las Vegas, it has pretty much become a tradition for me now.

First of all it's a great excuse to go to Las Vegas!

And then there is the SHOT Show with all the big Airgun companies to go and checkout their products and of course meet some of the folks that I have been emailing.

It also give my wife and I nice break from the kids, Vegas is almost like a second home to us now we have been so many times, we have our favorite eating places, of course there is the Fat Tuesdays we make sure to stop in most days for our troff of slushy boozy drink.

We generally hit a show of some sort and if you like shopping, there is plenty of that to do in Las Vegas.