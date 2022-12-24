Died in my sleep and went to heaven and time is up

Heaven is very very pretty and Jesus is ready to get His bride out of this wicked satanic world before the 7 year tribulation begins, I met old testament saints like Moses, Daniel, David, Abraham and they are very nice and met Peter, Paul, Stephen, a Christian missionary who went to China and told people about Jesus, they hugged me and said welcome home and they were doing communion the way Jesus did before He was betrayed on Tuesday night and died on Wednesday, everyone said hi how are you, I met God the Father and He was sitting on a huge throne and hugged me, Jesus kept saying I am coming now time is up!!

And it is, Jesus is ready to get His bride and He doesn't want to leave anyone left behind but He will, He will not take anyone who is not ready for Him at all, so many people will be left behind and that includes those who go to church all the time and act like they know God they will be angry when they are left behind and all their good works they thought would save them didn't have them escape with Jesus, it is not a game anymore!!

Jesus is coming back and He will get His bride and the 7 year tribulation will begin