Tourists visit Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, tourists are paying a special visit to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Christians believe was Jesus was born.
On Christmas Eve, tourists are paying a special visit to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Christians believe was Jesus was born.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus..
null / Alexander Hoffmann / Shutterstock
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 15, 2022 / 17:00 pm (CNA).
An Italian..