PM asked if he ‘sorting the economy out’ by homeless man

A homeless man asks Rishi Sunak whether he is “sorting the economy out” as he serves him breakfast at the London shelter on Friday.

The prime minister responds by saying "that's exactly what I'm trying to do”.

Report by Blairm.

