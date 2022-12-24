What to Expect If/When Donald Trump Gets Indicted

2023 is the year former President Donald Trump could be indicted.
If that happens it will be unprecedented.
In this video we discuss what to expect if/when Trump is indicted
2023 is the year former President Donald Trump could be indicted.
If that happens it will be unprecedented.
In this video we discuss what to expect if/when Trump is indicted
Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said Sunday that former President Donald Trump should "plead insanity" if he was indicted for..
Amid Donald Trump’s various legal battles, this week he declared he would have a major announcement: he decided to sell NFTs...