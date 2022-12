Nothing but destruction in southern Ukrainian village

The small Ukrainian village of Oleksandrivka, in the country's southern Kherson region, has suffered weeks of shelling that has left destruction at every turn.

Rubble is all that remains of many buildings.

"Not a single room was left untouched," says Inna Zozulya of her house, "my parents wanted to move in... but there is simply no place to come back to."