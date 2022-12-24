2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #15: Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Corojo Robusto

Coming in at #15 is the Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Corojo Robusto.
The Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario series has its roots back in 2013.
At the time, the company was known as Casa Fernandez, and it released a limited edition Corojo wrapped cigar to celebrate its 35th anniversary known as the Casa Fernandez Aniversario Series Boheme No.
35.
Some follow-up vitolas were released, as well as a Maduro counterpart.
Along the way, three Casa Fernandez Aniversario offerings have landed on a Cigar Coop Countdown.
Late in 2021, the line was rebranded to the Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario.
At the same time, a 5 x 54 Box Pressed Robusto offering was added with the Corojo Robusto becoming the fourth of the Aniversario series to place on the Countdown.