2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #15: Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Corojo Robusto

Coming in at #15 is the Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Corojo Robusto.

The Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario series has its roots back in 2013.

At the time, the company was known as Casa Fernandez, and it released a limited edition Corojo wrapped cigar to celebrate its 35th anniversary known as the Casa Fernandez Aniversario Series Boheme No.

35.

Some follow-up vitolas were released, as well as a Maduro counterpart.

Along the way, three Casa Fernandez Aniversario offerings have landed on a Cigar Coop Countdown.

Late in 2021, the line was rebranded to the Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario.

At the same time, a 5 x 54 Box Pressed Robusto offering was added with the Corojo Robusto becoming the fourth of the Aniversario series to place on the Countdown.