Which entity is responsible for the most deaths of innocent people - GOVERNMENT

This video has been added to my channel to try and convince those among us that still think that there government exists to protect them and the welfare of their families.

Its chilling, provocative and shocking to think that over 170 million people in the 20th century were killed by their governments.

The first step in achieving this feat is the systematic disarming of their populations of the means to fight back.

An unarmed population, the men feminized by woke ideology are the prey easily manipulated and led to their own demise.

Its a dark and graphic true story that is not for the faint hearted.