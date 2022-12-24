New York Giants Players and Staff Inside Mall of America at Time of Shooting

The Giants believe that “some players” were inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.
At the time of a deadly shooting on Friday night.
The Giants believe that “some players” were inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.
At the time of a deadly shooting on Friday night.
Watch VideoA teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the..
Several New York Giants players and the team's announcer were inside the Mall of America Friday night when a 19-year-old man was..