New York Mets Have Concern Over Carlos Correa’s Physical, Per Report

The Mets are reportedly unsure about the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right leg, which he had surgically repaired in 2014.
The Mets are reportedly unsure about the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right leg, which he had surgically repaired in 2014.
ESPN’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo bashed New York Mets owner Steve Cohen after Cohen spent more than $800 million on free..
Free agent Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets, a week after the 28-year-old and the San Francisco Giants..