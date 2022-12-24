🎅 LIVE: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve 2022 NORAD Santa Tracker 🎅
🎅 LIVE: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve 2022 NORAD Santa Tracker 🎅

Saturday, December 24, 2022: Join RSBN LIVE as we track Santa Claus and his reindeer!

Watch as they make their journey across the world to deliver presents to millions of children on Christmas Eve.