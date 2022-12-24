For Ukrainians guarding Kyiv’s airspace, Patriot missiles could be a game changer

Ukrainian military commanders say the delivery of a US-made Patriot Missile Battery will provide a much-needed boost to their efforts to protect cities from Russian missile and drone attacks.
At least 10 people were killed and 55 were injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday.
One..
Watch VideoRussia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those..