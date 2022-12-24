U.S. under a deep freeze Christmas weekend

An arctic blast that gripped much of the United States on Saturday left more than 800,000 without power, at least 16 dead from weather-related car crashes and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations.
This report produced by Freddie Joyner.
Millions of Americans woke up to a devastating Christmas Eve as people witnessed destructive winds, heavy snow, and power cut..
Watch VideoA large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions..