Elon Was Right

I'm feeling less and less good about being on Twitter.

It seems a little bit like Elon Musk thought that the previous owners of the site very intentionally were exercising power over him, and so now he is entirely justified in exercising power over others.

Like, he felt like he'd been trolled when he was in fact just interacting with a world that will always disagree with itself, and now he wants to troll back.