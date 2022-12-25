Merry Christmas Around the World

After 2,000 years, the world still celebrates the birth of our Savior, Jesus the Lord.
The Gospel had to be preached to the nations, and after that... he'll come again!
Merry Christmas! This is part one of a two part look at the first advent of our Lord Jesus Christ, into the physical realm of this..