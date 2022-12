Irish Famine Ship Jeanie Johnston Tour Part I

October 11, 2022 we did our second tour of the Jeanie Johnston while in Dublin Ireland.

Our first tour of the ship was in Port Jefferson NY in July 2003 when the replica retraced her original trip.

Garouge does a wonderful job as the Jeanie Johnson tour guide.

Amazing ship, amazing crew and amazing spirit of the Irish people.

Hopefully if you make your way to Ireland you get to pay her a visit.

Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to have Garouge as your tour guide