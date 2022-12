More Political Theater - Another Trump Reaction Video

Nobody believes that Donald is really going to waste his time making reaction videos reacting to some criminal referral by a phony committee.

It's all political theater.

And if that was really the best he could do; if he is not some kind of super predator mastermind on a long con; if all this J6 nonsense is real, then Donald deserves everything coming his way!

