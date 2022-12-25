It's Christmas

The Christmas story is wonderful, miraculously merrily so!

Jesus came to us.

There is just no getting over that truth!

God sending His Only Son to us is such a HUGE gesture of love.

I don’t know about you, but it has been a tough year for so many people, yet God is still with us, still for us and still working in the unseen for our good.

We can trust God, He is faithful to deliver us as He has shown by Jesus ushering in the greatest transformation ever known to mankind, death to life.

Christmas is STILL a day for JOY!

Jesus came here and Miraculously Merrily So, He STILL holds all the power and authority at His beckoning command!

Jesus STILL reigns and things are STILL not as they seem, as GOD STILL does not do things in ways we can wrap our minds around.

JOY still brings soul strength while we deal with what looks like impossibility, yet STILL all things are possible with God, nothing is irreversible!

It is STILL the Truth that Jesus came here to deliver us and is STILL our Deliverer.

Peace BE STILL God’s got us!

