The terrifying moment when a Komodo dragon swallows a live goat

The terrifying moment when a Komodo dragon swallows a live goat.

The Komodo Dragon is one of the most powerful predators of any lizard species and should not be taken lightly as it has taken on much larger prey and even humans.

Their sense of smell is highly developed and is their greatest weapon when hunting prey.

With their forked tongues, dragons have a keen sense of smell and can detect warm-blooded animals up to 5 miles away.

A strange organ in the roof of the mouth called the Jacobson's organ analyzes information from the tongue to orient its prey.

If the prey does not die from the attack, they have an even more powerful weapon - deadly poison.

In their saliva he contains 50 types of toxic bacteria that cause an instant fatal infection in prey.

Komodo dragons can quickly swallow large amounts of meat.

Their stomachs expand rapidly and can hold up to 8% of a dragon's specific gravity in one meal.