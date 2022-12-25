The Five Christmas Special 12/24/22 🆕 Fox News December 24, 2022
The Five Christmas Special 12/24/22 🆕 Fox News December 24, 2022

The Five Christmas Special 12/24/22 Fox News December 24, 2022.

The Five Show on Fox News.

Thanks for watching FOX mulder NEWS !

Stay safe and have a MERRY CHRISTMAS !

🎅👍