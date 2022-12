Oggy and the Cockroaches - Alpine Antics

Oggy and the cockroaches, a worldwide hit that kids and parents alike love watching together!

He’s blue, he’s a good guy and he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Here is OGGY, the only cat the word « feline » can’t apply to.

He would be the happiest of cats if three hideous cockroaches hadn’t decided to settle inside his comfortable home: JOEY, DEEDEE, and MARKY.

They are ugly, stupid, nasty and determined to make Oggy’s life a misery.

It’s fast, it’s crazy and it’s hilarious… it’s OGGY AND THE COCKROACHES!