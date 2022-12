SINÉAD O'CONNOR - SILENT NIGHT! - MERRY CHRISTMAS FOR EVERYONE! 🙌

I'VE HEARD SO MANY PEACEFUL CHRISTMAS SONGS SUNG BY GREAT VOICES THAT DESTROY THE SPIRIT OF THE SONG BY USING IT AS A SHOWCASE FOR THEIR LOUDEST AND STRONGEST PITCH, BUT TO ME, THAT BETRAYS THE SONG, AND THE NOTION OF TAKING THE SEASON AS A GIFT.

MISS O'CONNOR GAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL SONG ITS PERFECT TRIBUTE.

SHE KEPT IT PEACEFUL, SOFT AND ALLOWED HER AUDIENCE TO LISTEN TO ITS VERSES.