Christmas Day Service 12/25/2022 at Community of Faith Church Virtual Campus @ COFTV.COM

You can always watch our services on our embedded viewer at www.coftv.com and it will also link you to our archives of messages, and to our other platforms where you can view our services.
You can always watch our services on our embedded viewer at www.coftv.com and it will also link you to our archives of messages, and to our other platforms where you can view our services.
Join us for our Special Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, December 24. We will continue in our Special Christmas Series: Sun,..
Today, we head in to Part 2 of Psalm 51 "Create in Me A Clean Heart Psalm!" which is our 9th message in our 10..