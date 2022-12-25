Pope urges end to 'senseless war' in Ukraine during his Christmas message

Pope Francis appeals for an end to the "senseless war" in Ukraine, during his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, and also calls for an end to the use of food as a weapon.
In his traditional Urbi et Orbi address, the Pope expresses sorrow over "the icy winds of war".
