Dec 25, 2022 - Watchman News- Isaiah 9:6 - North Korea sends weapons to Russia's Private Military Company - Wagner Group, FDA approves for FIRST TIME New monoclonal antibody Abomination IV, The Age of Grace Closing Dream, China calls US a 'direct threat' to the World, Over two dozen dead from 'bomb cyclone' over US and More!