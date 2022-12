Charles Dickens, Christianity & the Timeless Message of: A Christmas Carol

Resistance Chicks Christmas Day Special!

There is something about Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that cuts deep into the hardest of hearts.

Indeed, there are common themes throughout all of Dickens' novels that move people to make changes in their own lives after encountering the characters in these timeless tales.

What is it about these fictional stories that have moved people to tears over and over?

The answer: the Gospel of Jesus Christ.