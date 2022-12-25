Let's Play - Valkemarian Tales: Frosty Farming

I know it's not called Valkemarian Tales, but I call it that anyway since it is a Dragon Cave game and it's got some RPG elements to it.

Anyway, in this game, you plant seeds to farm and harvest materials and also go into the woods and cave to get more materials needed to make gifts, treats and purchase seeds.

Whenever you give someone a gift, they'll give you a decoration to make your home look more festive.

I'll show you all the decorations in this game later tonight, since there's no ending in this game.