Pope Francis pleads for end to ‘senseless’ Ukraine war in Christmas message

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
In his traditional Urbi et Orbi address, the Pope expresses sorrow over "the icy winds of war".