Woman Arrested for Silent Prayer Outside Abortion Clinic
Woman arrested by English police for silent prayer near abortion facility
Isabel Vaughan-Spruce / ADF UK
CNA Newsroom, Dec 21, 2022 / 07:20 am (CNA).
A pro-life volunteer has been..
An English woman has been arrested and faces criminal charges for standing silently near an abortion clinic, violating a local..