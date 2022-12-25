Christmas Celebrations Take Shape Around The World

From Christmas Eve mass in New York City to festive caroling in London.
From the Pope’s message in Rome to celebrations in Bethlehem, all around the world, the Christmas holiday is underway.
From Christmas Eve mass in New York City to festive caroling in London.
From the Pope’s message in Rome to celebrations in Bethlehem, all around the world, the Christmas holiday is underway.
Joseph and Mary looking for an inn in Bethlehem. / Credit: Pixabay / Public domain
CNA Newsroom, Dec 18, 2022 / 07:00 am..