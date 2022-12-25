SGT Report -THE GRINCH, BIOWEAPONS & MIRACLES (MERRY CHRISTMAS!)

Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet and researcher Lisa McGee join me to discuss the mRNA bioweapon, hydrogel, flu vaccine and the insidious plan to destroy humanity as was created in God's image.
Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet and researcher Lisa McGee join me to discuss the mRNA bioweapon, hydrogel, flu vaccine and the insidious plan to destroy humanity as was created in God's image.
Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet and researcher Lisa McGee join me to discuss the mRNA bioweapon, hydrogel, flu vaccine and..