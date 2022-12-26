Luka and the Mavs Beat LeBron and the Lakers 124-115 in Christmas Day Showdown
Luka Doncic scored 32 points and the Dallas Mavericks had a 51-point third quarter to take the lead and not look back beating the Lakers on Christmas Day.

LeBron James contributed a team-high 38 points in a losing effort.