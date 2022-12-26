Christmas Message

Welcome to Calvary Chapel Deming online services.
We hope you are blessed.
If you wish to donate please use PayPal on our website.
Or the QR codes below.
Or send to P.O.
Box 86 deming NM 88031
Welcome to Calvary Chapel Deming online services.
We hope you are blessed.
If you wish to donate please use PayPal on our website.
Or the QR codes below.
Or send to P.O.
Box 86 deming NM 88031
There are many today who are not satisfied with their experience. Many have constant self-condemnation. Many do not know why they..