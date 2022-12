Nepal: Pushpa Kamal 'Prachanda' returns as PM, Modi congratulates him | Oneindia News *International

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, opposition CPN-UML and other smaller parties extended their support to CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", who is now set to become the next Prime Minister of Nepal.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday appointed Pushpa Kamal Dahal, leader of the parliamentary party of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) as the Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation.

