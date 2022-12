Top 10 Badass Day Shift Moments

Bust out the crosses, garlic, and holy water, because there's vampires everywhere!

For this list, we’ll be looking at moments from Netflix’s vampire action-comedy that had our jaws on the floor.

Our countdown includes Big John Takes Down a Vamp Barehanded, Audrey Goes Beast Mode, Granny Fight, and more!

What did you think of “Day Shift?” Sink your teeth into the comments below!