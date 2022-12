Top 10 Darkest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Moments Ever

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Darkest Moments on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes from the “Turtles” TV shows and movies where the pizzas and cowabungas took a backseat to something more menacing.

This means a few spoilers, dudes.

Our countdown includes a defeat, Master Splinter's kidnapping, turtle injuries and more!

What do you think is the darkest “Ninja Turtles” moment?

Let us know in the comments!