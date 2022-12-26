Paris shooter has ‘pathological hatred of foreigners’…
What is known about the shooting in Paris ?
Rumble
Several shots, three dead and many unanswered questions: investigations are ongoing after the attack on Kurds in Paris. According..
Paris shooter has ‘pathological hatred of foreigners’…
Several shots, three dead and many unanswered questions: investigations are ongoing after the attack on Kurds in Paris. According..
The 69-year-old man told French police he was on a mission "to assassinate migrants".
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris..