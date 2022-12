Top 10 Dumbest Mistakes in F1

These F1 mistakes will have you shaking your head in disbelief.

For this list, we’ll be looking at mistakes, epic fails and errors made by drivers, teams and even the FIA.

Our countdown includes Radio Disaster for Pedro De la Rosa, Lewis Hamilton’s Tire Mishap, Nigel Mansell Celebrates Too Early, and more!

Which mistake had you shaking your head or saying out loud “What were they thinking?”.

Be sure to let us know in the comments!