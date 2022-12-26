Vegan Agenda 21 New World Order Diet Non-Sense

There is a ridiculous new counter-movement of carnist conspiracy theorists claiming that eating a plant-based vegan diet is actually unhealthy and a New World Order Agenda 21 conspiracy meant to undermine your well-being!

Many of the people pushing this idea are also claiming that eating raw animal corpses is the correct, natural, healthy diet for humans.

The following video shows how/why these people are not only dangerously wrong, but 180 degrees wrong, practicing the very opposite of what they preach.