Everything We Know About Marvel Phase 5 And 6

With Marvel revealing more about MCU Phase 5 & 6, there's a lot of greatness to unpack.

For this list, we’ll be looking at every movie and show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we know is coming in Phases 5 and 6 as of July 2022.

If you’re not caught up on the MCU as of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Ms. Marvel," expect some spoilers.

Our list includes “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023), “Blade” (2023), “Daredevil: Born Again” (2024), “Fantastic Four” (2024), and more!

Which of these are you most looking forward to?

Let us know in the comments!