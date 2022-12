Statistics on Iran's Women

Are women in Iran oppressed?

Do they need your help?!

You still can’t distinguish between Taliban Islamic government and the Iranian Islamic republic?

When you hear the Islamic phrase in any context it reminds you of totalitarianism and ISIS and al-Qaida?

If you only watch the legacy media or read mainstream news you probably think so!

Stay with us looking at some facts in this video instead of what the media usually do.