Plant Teachers: Tobacco, Ayauasca and the Pursuit of Knowledge with Jeremy Narby

Jeremy Narby, anthropologist and author of the Cosmic Serpent, is back with a new book, Plant Teachers: Ayahuasca, Tobacco, and the Pursuit of Knowledge.

Leila Conners catches up with Jeremy in a discussion that compares scientific western concepts with Amazonian indigenous concepts of the natural world.

These both systems of thought are closer to each other than one would expect if one approaches these plants and their Amazonian interlocutors with an open mind.