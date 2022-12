Sega Genesis Mini 2 review: the greatest retro mini console ever made has been ruined by censorship

On October 27th Sega Sammy released a sequel to their Sega Genesis Mini console, based around the form factor of the Genesis Model 2 from 1992.

In so many ways this new mini console is a major improvement.

It has 61 games, as opposed to 40, it has Sega CD games, a much better interface, and an incredible selection of quality deep cut titles that grants access to some of the best 16 bit games ever made.

It’s wonderful, and the quality of the emulation is impeccable.