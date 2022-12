Top 20 Games You Should NEVER Play in Front of Your Parents

If you want your parents to still look at you the same, you better never show them any of these games.

For this list, we’ll be looking at games that will make your parents condemn the video game industry.

Our countdown includes “Conker’s Bad Fur Day” (2001), “Catherine” (2011), the “Bayonetta” series (2009-), the “Mortal Kombat” series (1992-), and more!

Have you ever played any of these games in front of your parents?

Let us know in the comments below!