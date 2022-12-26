Defying Russia, some Ukrainians embrace Christmas in December

Church bells and chanting rang throughout Ukraine's capital as Orthodox Christians attended Christmas services on Sunday, a defiant break from Russian religious leaders who will mark the holiday in two weeks.

The decision by some Ukrainian churches to observe Christmas on December 25 and not January 7, as is customary in Orthodox Christianity, highlights the rift between church officials in Kyiv and Moscow that has deepened with the ongoing war.

In liberated Kherson, this Christmas also signifies an act of defiance as, just the day before, Russian strikes killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more in the city centre.