What's Next After Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder has a bright future ahead of him!

For this video, we’ll be exploring how the future looks for Thor and his team after their recent adventure filled with gods, a god-slayer, and the perils of love.

Our countdown includes Who Will Thor Fight Next?, Is Thor Doomed in Romance?, Will We See Thor before Phase 5?, and more!

Where do you think lightning will strike next for Thor and his friends?

Share your predictions in the comments.