What Comes Next After The Boys Season 3

The Season 3 finale of “The Boys” has our heads swimming with possibilities for the future.

For this video, we’ll be breaking down the third season finale of this supe-centered series to predict what will happen next.

Beware of massive spoilers ahead.

We'll cover what it means for The Seven to only have 3 members as well as the possible fallout of Victoria Neuman's run for Vice President.

Which character do you think will fall in season 4?

Let us know in the comments.